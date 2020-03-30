Fact Check: No, Jacksonville alcohol sales do not end at 3 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ve all heard it. You can’t always believe what you read online.

A viral post proved that to be true when News4Jax was flooded with the same question: Do alcohol sales stop after 3 p.m.?

It appears a fake article circulated on Facebook over the weekend, claiming that there will be no more alcohol sales after 3 p.m. on Monday.

“No Beer or Alcohol Sales in State or Florida as of 3PM 3/30” the fake article title read.

When you clicked on the article it brought up a page that said, “You’ve Been Pranked!”

Here’s what is true: