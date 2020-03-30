Fact Check: No, Jacksonville alcohol sales do not end at 3 p.m.
Despite what you read on Facebook, here’s what is true
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ve all heard it. You can’t always believe what you read online.
A viral post proved that to be true when News4Jax was flooded with the same question: Do alcohol sales stop after 3 p.m.?
It appears a fake article circulated on Facebook over the weekend, claiming that there will be no more alcohol sales after 3 p.m. on Monday.
“No Beer or Alcohol Sales in State or Florida as of 3PM 3/30” the fake article title read.
When you clicked on the article it brought up a page that said, “You’ve Been Pranked!”
RELATED | Jacksonville bans certain businesses from having more than 50 people inside
Here’s what is true:
- There is a ban on the sale of alcohol between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m.
- You can not dine inside a restaurant
- You can purchase alcohol from a restaurant and take it home
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.