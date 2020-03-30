Frustration mounts over delays in Lot J testing results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 2,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the federally-sponsored drive-thru testing site opened March 21 in Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field.

Since the age and temperature requirements have been lifted, there have been long lines at the Lot J site even though the city on Monday added new testing lanes. As of 1 p.m. Monday, the site had already reached its daily limit of 250 tests.

News4Jax has received a number of emails and calls from people who were tested on the first day of testing at the Lot J site and still haven’t received their results. Labs are busy, but there’s a lot of frustration because people aren’t getting answers.

“All of our attempts to find out if she was positive or is positive have been fruitless. We have not been able to find the darn thing out. We are frustrated because we think the whole thing was a waste of time. What are they going to do about it if you are positive?” said one caller, who News4Jax has chosen not to identify.

News4Jax asked Mayor Lenny Curry and Fire Chief Keith Powers about that during a news conference Monday afternoon. At the time, they didn’t have an answer. Later, Powers did find out more information, saying they are working with the federal government to get an answer about the delay

“Just asking them if they could give us an update why some of the results are taking so long to come back,” Powers said. “I do know some of our first responders have gotten their test results. They do not get priority over the general public. They come back just like the general public does, so I am assuming some of the general public has gotten theirs back, as well. I just don’t think it’s the vast majority because of the timeframe of five to eight days."

Powers said he understands the frustration. He said the company working along with LabCorp to give the results prioritizes notifying those with positive tests first and then those that have inconclusive tests, with people with negative results being notified last.

Those who get tested at Lot J can check LabCorp’s website for results, according to Powers.

The Lot J site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, or until the daily limit of tests is reached. Testing at the Lot J site is open to people of all ages who have respiratory symptoms of the coronavirus, as well as health care workers and first responders who have had direct contact with confirmed cases.

Other testing locations

The city-run testing site near the Prime Osborn Convention Center is open to Jacksonville residents only.

Patients need to undergo screening and get an appointment through Telescope Health. Doctors notes from other health care providers are not accepted.

To complete the screening, just visit TelescopeHealth.com or download the Telescope Health app using either the App Store or Google Play. It’s free of charge with the promo code HERE4YOU.

Additionally, Ascension St. Vincent’s has been conducting drive-through testing. Patients who go to that site have to be pre-screened by an Ascension provider.

One way to be screened is by heading to Ascension.org/onlinecare. Users can also download an app.