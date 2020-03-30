Jacksonville Humane Society’s Mutt March goes virtual due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s largest virtual dog walk in almost here.

The annual Mutt March is coming up on April 11, and the event will be completely virtual this year as people practice social distancing to avoid spreading COVID-19.

The Jacksonville Humane Society in encouraging the community to grab their phones or tablet devices and join its volunteers for a virtual dog walk and silent auction.

The silent auction is now open. You can find a list of items here and bid on them.

In an effort to minimize the impact of COVID-19, Mutt March 2020 will be moving online!



During our virtual Mutt March, you can walk your dog in your neighborhood & after join JHS for all the fun via Facebook Live, Instagram Stories, etc.



More info: https://t.co/YVrnInTKQO. pic.twitter.com/jrMTbD2Heo — Jax Humane Society (@jaxhumane) March 24, 2020

Registration for this virtual walk is $30 for individuals and team members and $15 for youth, ages 5 to 18. You can register for the Mutt March here.

Once signed up, you can set up a fundraising page and get started. All virtual walkers will receive a “wag bag” full of goodies from the sponsors.

During registration you can also purchase a T-shirt and a bandanna for your dog.

If you don’t have a dog but you’d still like to participate, you can still register to take part or donate to help the Humane Society reach its goal this year of raising $100,000.

The best part? Since the event is virtual, you don’t have to live in Jacksonville to participate. This means you can invite your friends and family from all over to join.

The Humane Society also wants to thank the community for stepping up and helping by keeping the majority of the animals out of the shelter during this pandemic.

To help out fosters and families who have recently adopted pets, the group has partnered with the Petco Foundation to offer new virtual training sessions.

Practicing social distancing with a new furry pal?

Our friends at @petcofoundation are here to help!



Join @JacksonGalaxy for a Q&A on cats & kittens, March 30 at noon!@Petco is also live streaming on "Positive Dog Training," April 1 at 1:30 PM!



Visit: https://t.co/E8Gkko7zWZ pic.twitter.com/1wXPkCKF7T — Jax Humane Society (@jaxhumane) March 27, 2020

While everyone is stuck inside, now’s the perfect time to welcome a furry friend to the family. The Humane Society is in desperate need of loving homes for its animals.

With the city animal shelter closed, CEO Denise Deisler said JHS is the only animal shelter currently taking in new animals. She’s hopeful that the community can do its part by fostering and adopting these pets.

So whether you are looking to adopt a lifelong friend or just want a temporary pet companion, visit jaxhumane.org or stop by the Humane Society shelter located on Beach Boulevard.