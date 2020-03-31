Body found inside condemned apartment complex in Roosevelt Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office suspects foul play in a woman’s death after her body was found in a condemned apartment complex in Roosevelt Gardens. JSO said in a briefing early Tuesday morning that investigators received an anonymous tip at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The tipster said they saw a body lying on the floor of an abandoned apartment building.

When police arrived, they found the victim, an elderly woman, was already dead. Investigators said there were obvious injuries to the body and estimated she likely died at least 12 hours prior.

Investigators also shared they believe the woman had been killed elsewhere and her body was taken to the location where it was found.

There are Shot Spotter devices in the Roosevelt Gardens area but none went off.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).