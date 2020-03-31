Coronavirus: Publix letting employees don masks & gloves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix is taking yet another step to protect people from the coronavirus by allowing store employees to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at work.

Out of concern for employees’ personal comfort, the grocery chain is now letting workers don masks and gloves, a company spokesperson told News4Jax via email on Tuesday.

Even as workers have permission to wear protective gear, Publix is only able to outfit employees with gloves while supplies last. Masks, meanwhile, will not be provided.

“Inventory is already scarce, and we anticipate it to become even more limited in the very near future,” the spokesperson said. “Similarly, we will not supply masks to associates as existing supplies need to be reserved for healthcare and medical professionals.”

Besides letting employees gear up, Publix has already announced plans to install plexiglass barriers at various points of sale inside its locations. Other safety precautions include: