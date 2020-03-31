LIST: Coronavirus closures, changes in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, St. Johns County is releasing daily situation reports on its response to COVID-19.

Click here to view the entire situation report for Monday, March 30.

Here are the new closures and changes in St. Johns County as of Monday:

City of St. Augustine Beach public meeting rooms are closed. There is limited public access in Commission Chambers for Commission meetings.

City of St. Augustine Beach Planning and Zoning Board for April is canceled.

St. Johns County Clerk of the Court suspended all public services until April 20 at 8 a.m. except those deemed to be “mission critical” as defined in Circuit Judge Howard Maltz’s Administrative Order regarding court closure and emergency procedures. A list of mission critical services is available at stjohnsclerk.com. All other court proceedings are hereby canceled and will be rescheduled. All other filings, recordings and marriage services are hereby suspended until April 20 at 8 a.m. The public may also visit https://stjohnsclerk.com to pay fines, file court documents and more.

The Seventh Judicial Circuit of Florida (St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam and Volusia counties) has suspended normal court operations, except for those proceedings deemed mission critical, as set forth in Administrative Order Z-2020-032. The members of the judicial branch of government have been working tirelessly through the current COVID-19 emergency to balance public safety with access to the courts. Questions regarding particular matters may be directed to the assigned judges’ office or the Clerk of Court.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the Florida Supreme Court has suspended all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings and criminal and civil jury trials through Friday, April 17. Those who have been summoned for jury duty through April 17 are hereby excused and do not need to report. The courthouse remains open for all other services, many of which may be performed online at https://stjohnsclerk.com.