Putnam County schools providing meals & WiFi to students
Meals will be available for pickup at select locations & bus routes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Like many school districts in Florida, the Putnam County School District is offering meals to students while they’re learning from home.
As of Monday, the school district is providing breakfast and lunch for pickup at select school locations as well as certain bus stops throughout the county.
Those prepackaged meals will be served 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, according to a school district notice. Children must be present to collect their meals.
LIST | View the list of meal pickup locations & bus routes
In addition to meals, WiFi access is available to students through a series of locations across the country, including several library branches (click here for the complete list):
Public Libraries (Extended WIFI hours 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.):
- Palatka Public Library, 601 College Rd., Palatka Public Library, Palatka, FL 32177
- Bostwick Public Library, 125 Tillman St., Building #2, Bostwick, FL 32007
- Crescent City Public Library, 610 North Summitt, Crescent, FL 32112
- Interlachen Public Library, 133 North County Rd. 315, Interlachen , FL 32148
- Melrose Public Library, 312 Wynnwood Ave., Melrose, FL 32666
Central Locations (Palatka):
- Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, 1100 Reid St., Palatka, FL 32177, WiFi name is ChamberEDU, no password needed, Dana Jones, (386) 328-1503
- Putnam County Fairgrounds (near ticket booth), 118 Fairgrounds Rd., East Palatka, FL 32131
- Crystal Cove Resort, 133 Crystal Cove Dr., Palatka, FL 32177, WIFI name Crystal Cove Resort, no password needed, Jessica Bouchez, General Manager, 386-325-1055
- City Coin Laundromat (2 locations), 1608 Reid St, Palatka, FL 32177; 2316 Crill Ave Ste 3, Palatka, FL 32177, WiFi name and password can be found on the change machine, Greg Bacon, (386)325-5942
- Home Depot, 417 Hwy 19 North, Palatka, FL 32177, WiFi name is HomeDepot, no password needed, Ethan Rife, (386) 326-3107
- Commonwealth Cosharing, 320 St Johns Ave. Suite 103, Palatka, FL 32177, WiFi name is Commonwealth1, no password needed, Victoria McColm, (386) 385-3040
- Church of the Heights, 3111 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177, WiFi name is Heights-guest, no password required, Joshua Hobbs, Lead Pastor, (Cell) 386-983-1045
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3813 Reid St., Palatka , FL 32177, WiFi name is IHG Connect, password is hiexfl17, Beata DiCarlo, General Manager, 386-325-2500
- JT Noirs Studios, 220 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177, WiFi name is Jtnoirstudios, please call your school for this password, Jennifer, 352-494-6749
- K-TRONICS, 110 N 19th St., Suite B, Palatka FL 32177, WiFi name is KTRONICS, please call your school for this password, Kristen Williams, 386-972-8487
- Beck Auto Dealerships (Multiple Locations): 252 US-17, Palatka, FL 32177; 256 US-17, Palatka, FL 32177; 1601 Reid St, Palatka, FL 32177; 420 N Palm Ave, Palatka, FL 32177, call school for password
South Locations (Crescent City/Pomona Park/Welaka):
- Crescent City Tax Collector Office, 115 North Summit St., Crescent City, FL 32112
- The Oaks Golf Club, 1264 Hwy 309, Crescent City, FL 32112, WiFi name is OaksGolf, no password needed, Adam LupPlace, (386) 467-2512
- Bryson Computer Systems, 16 N. Summit St., Crescent City, FL 32112, Rick Bryson, Office 386-698-2317
- Pomona Park Town Hall, 1775 S. Hwy 17, Pomona Park
- Community Center Parking Area, 200 East Main St., they will need to call Town Hall to get the password for guest WiFi access, Donna Fontana, Town Clerk, 386-649-4902
- Century 21 Triton Realty, 611 North Summit St., Crescent City, FL 32112, WiFi name is WIN_600195, please call your school for this password, Cassie Nettles, 386-937-3833
West Locations:
- Interlachen Tax Collector Office, 1114 State Rd. 20, Suite 2, Interlachen, FL 32148
- Bethel Assembly of God Church, Address: 119 County Rd. 315, Interlachen, FL 32148
- First Baptist Church of Interlachen, 115 N County Rd. 315, Interlachen, FL 32148
