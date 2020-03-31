Putnam County schools providing meals & WiFi to students

Like many school districts in Florida, the Putnam County School District is offering meals to students while they’re learning from home.

As of Monday, the school district is providing breakfast and lunch for pickup at select school locations as well as certain bus stops throughout the county.

Those prepackaged meals will be served 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, according to a school district notice. Children must be present to collect their meals.

In addition to meals, WiFi access is available to students through a series of locations across the country, including several library branches (click here for the complete list):

Public Libraries (Extended WIFI hours 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.):

Palatka Public Library, 601 College Rd., Palatka Public Library, Palatka, FL 32177

Bostwick Public Library, 125 Tillman St., Building #2, Bostwick, FL 32007

Crescent City Public Library, 610 North Summitt, Crescent, FL 32112

Interlachen Public Library, 133 North County Rd. 315, Interlachen , FL 32148

Melrose Public Library, 312 Wynnwood Ave., Melrose, FL 32666

Central Locations (Palatka):

Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, 1100 Reid St., Palatka, FL 32177, WiFi name is ChamberEDU, no password needed, Dana Jones, (386) 328-1503

Putnam County Fairgrounds (near ticket booth), 118 Fairgrounds Rd., East Palatka, FL 32131

Crystal Cove Resort, 133 Crystal Cove Dr., Palatka, FL 32177, WIFI name Crystal Cove Resort, no password needed, Jessica Bouchez, General Manager, 386-325-1055

City Coin Laundromat (2 locations), 1608 Reid St, Palatka, FL 32177; 2316 Crill Ave Ste 3, Palatka, FL 32177, WiFi name and password can be found on the change machine, Greg Bacon, (386)325-5942

Home Depot, 417 Hwy 19 North, Palatka, FL 32177, WiFi name is HomeDepot, no password needed, Ethan Rife, (386) 326-3107

Commonwealth Cosharing, 320 St Johns Ave. Suite 103, Palatka, FL 32177, WiFi name is Commonwealth1, no password needed, Victoria McColm, (386) 385-3040

Church of the Heights, 3111 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177, WiFi name is Heights-guest, no password required, Joshua Hobbs, Lead Pastor, (Cell) 386-983-1045

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3813 Reid St., Palatka , FL 32177, WiFi name is IHG Connect, password is hiexfl17, Beata DiCarlo, General Manager, 386-325-2500

JT Noirs Studios, 220 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177, WiFi name is Jtnoirstudios, please call your school for this password, Jennifer, 352-494-6749

K-TRONICS, 110 N 19th St., Suite B, Palatka FL 32177, WiFi name is KTRONICS, please call your school for this password, Kristen Williams, 386-972-8487

Beck Auto Dealerships (Multiple Locations): 252 US-17, Palatka, FL 32177; 256 US-17, Palatka, FL 32177; 1601 Reid St, Palatka, FL 32177; 420 N Palm Ave, Palatka, FL 32177, call school for password

South Locations (Crescent City/Pomona Park/Welaka):

Crescent City Tax Collector Office, 115 North Summit St., Crescent City, FL 32112

The Oaks Golf Club, 1264 Hwy 309, Crescent City, FL 32112, WiFi name is OaksGolf, no password needed, Adam LupPlace, (386) 467-2512

Bryson Computer Systems, 16 N. Summit St., Crescent City, FL 32112, Rick Bryson, Office 386-698-2317

Pomona Park Town Hall, 1775 S. Hwy 17, Pomona Park

Community Center Parking Area, 200 East Main St., they will need to call Town Hall to get the password for guest WiFi access, Donna Fontana, Town Clerk, 386-649-4902

Century 21 Triton Realty, 611 North Summit St., Crescent City, FL 32112, WiFi name is WIN_600195, please call your school for this password, Cassie Nettles, 386-937-3833

West Locations: