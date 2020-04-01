Have you been counted in the Census? There’s still time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It happens only once a decade and not even a pandemic can stop it.

April 1 marks the official U.S. Census Day when everyone in the nation is counted. But if you haven’t already filled yours out, there is still time left to complete it.

And that’s a good thing because the Census helps decide how and where $1.5 trillion will be spent across the country over the next 10 years.

In short, data collected through this once-in-a-decade process impacts the roads we drive, teachers’ pay at early learning centers, and how communities prepare for emergencies such as the coronavirus outbreak.

“Most people started getting their invitation on March 12 and 50 million households have already been completed nationwide,” said Marilyn Stephens with the U.S. Census Bureau.

Stephens said the coronavirus outbreak has not affected the number of responses. In fact, she said, the bureau is ahead of last decade’s numbers. But there’s still a ways to go.

She said people should count individuals who live with them, even if they’re only there for the time being, no matter if it’s a friend couch surfing or a loved one passing through.

“Wherever that person lands on April, that household should include them,” Stephens said.

If you have not receive a Census notice in the mail, there are other options available. For instance, you can complete yours on 2020Census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-2020.

It’s worth noting that information you provide to the Census cannot be shared with anyone else, be it a landlord or law enforcement. So don’t let those concerns keep you from being counted.