Man found shot to death on Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the Duclay area of the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded about 2:45 p.m. to a shooting in the area of Blanding Boulevard near Longchamp Drive.

When they arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office, police found a man, who was suffering from several gunshot wounds, in a vehicle. The man died at the scene, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).