FDA eases restrictions on gay men who wish to donate blood during shortage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Because the Food and Drug Administration said it’s in urgent need of blood donors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it has now changed some of its policies to allow for more people to donate.

Jeremy Johnson, a Jacksonville EMT, said although the FDA has relaxed its guidelines, he’s still not allowed to donate blood.

“To save a life, I don’t think there should be such restrictions," explained Johnson.

Johnson is a gay man, partnered of five years. He said if he was allowed to donate, he would.

“One-hundred-percent I would,” he said.

Up until 2015, men who participated in sexual relations with other men were not permitted to donate blood. That year, the FDA relaxed the guidelines to allow men to donate blood as long as they were celibate with other men for 12 months. Now, because of the urgent need for blood during this COVID-19 pandemic, the government has reduced that year-long timeline to three months.

“I do take some offense to it, yes, I do, because I don’t see us as different. Being out there and seeing the need for the blood, I don’t understand why there are such restrictions and they are so harsh on it. I don’t think that’s right. I think we, me as a homosexual, should be able to donate just like anybody else and to be able to help the people that are in need because there are a lot of people in need to help save lives.”

Dr. Mohammed Reza, a Jacksonville infectious disease doctor, agrees.

“We’re doing a disservice by not allowing this person to donate," Reza said.

Reza called the guidelines “archaic." They were put in place at the start of another pandemic, decades ago.

“At the time of HIV/AIDS infection, when we did not have good treatment for that infection. At that point in the 1980s, that men who have sex with men, do not donate blood given the risk of HIV/AIDS and how fatal it was in the 80s and 90s and that has sort of carried over to now when we have amazing medications, antiretroviral therapies, that decrease their risk of transmitting the virus to other people. Decreasing that timeline of three months to a short timeline would be appropriate,” Reza said.

Additionally, the FDA has lessened the timeline for female donors who have had sex with bisexual men from one year to three months. For those with recent tattoos or piercings, as long as they are older than three months, they are now eligible to donate blood.

The FDA has also relaxed its recommendations on those who have traveled to malaria-endemic areas. They can donate blood as long as their trip was more than three months ago. And for those who could have been exposed to mad cow disease in Europe, the government has lifted its deferral all together.

These guidelines are expected to remain in place after the pandemic ends. News4JAX reached out to the American Red Cross and One Blood. Both organizations say they are pleased with the decision of the FDA.