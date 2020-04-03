Jacksonville breweries are essential & many are open for to-go orders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The order to close certain nonessential businesses in Florida went into effect Friday, but many breweries in Jacksonville, which are considered essential, are keeping their doors open, offering beers and food to-go.

Here’s a list of some of the breweries around Duval County that are still open.

Aardwolf

Aardwolf Brewery in San Marco is open for to-go beer only. Its hours, during the weekdays at least, appear to be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., though you might want to keep an eye on its Facebook page, as that might change.

Bold City

Bold City has had to temporarily close its downtown location, however its original location on Rosselle Street is open and filling growlers. They will also be making food to go.

Hours are subject to change, but here’s what Bold City had pinned to the top of its Facebook page.

Engine 15

Still open in both locations -- downtown and Jacksonville Beach -- at select times. The location at the beach is open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day. The downtown location is open Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Intuition

Open for to-go orders. Check its Facebook page before heading up there, as the hours seem to fluctuate through the mid to late afternoon. All six packs, 12 packs and taproom crowlers are available.

Southern Swells

Open from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. daily for to-go orders.

Veterans United

Sixteen Veterans United craft beers are on draft for to-go orders. Temporary hours are Tuesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wicked Barley

Wicked Barley is offering its full food menu and tap list to-go. Online orders are available for pickup. Delivery is available within a 5-mile radius. Hours appear to vary, but on Friday they were open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Keep an eye on Facebook, as they appear to be posting frequently.