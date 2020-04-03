Nocatee & northern St. Johns County issued boil water advisory

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Nocatee and northern St. Johns County were placed under a precautionary boil water advisory on Friday evening, according to a news release from JEA.

The advisory affects customers in the area of US-1 and Racetrack Road. They provided the map below of the area affected.

Map from JEA

The advisory was due to a water main break, which occurred Friday. Customers were advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute before drinking or cooking.