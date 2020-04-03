Publix confirms 2 COVID-19 cases among Jacksonville employees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least two Publix employees who work at Jacksonville stores have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson has confirmed.

In an emailed statement Friday, the spokesperson acknowledged the Florida-based grocery chain is aware of two cases among its Jacksonville workforce:

“We can confirm that we have an associate who works at store 0178, 13170 Atlantic Blvd. Ste. 29, Jacksonville, FL., and an associate at store 0263, 7628 103rd St. Ste, 24, Jacksonville, FL., that have tested positive for COVID-19.”

It’s unclear what roles the employees hold within their locations, and the company’s statement did not specify the source of their infections. The statement added that these cases likely won’t be the last to impact Publix:

“Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities.”

The spokesperson said Publix is unable to provide real-time reports and updates on its cases because COVID-19 testing and reporting varies from state to state.

But the statement noted that the grocery chain is introducing a range of in-store measures, such as plexiglass barriers at registers, intended to keep both customers and employees safe