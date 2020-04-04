CSX reports 12 cases of COVID-19, 1 case in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A contingent worker for CSX in Jacksonville has tested positive for novel coronavirus, a CSX spokesman confirmed Saturday.

Another 12 employees employed by the Jacksonville-based freight transportation company have also tested positive throughout the network, the spokesman said. Their identities and locations were not released. The company employs 21,000 people in 23 states.

“The entire CSX family extends its best wishes to these individuals as they receive medical care on the way to what we sincerely hope will be a full, swift recovery,” CSX said in a statement.

CSX medical experts said none of the individuals is believed to have contracted the virus at work.

“We are taking all appropriate measures to prevent further spread. Work areas are being thoroughly sanitized, and employees who may have had close contact with their infected colleagues have been placed under self-quarantine,” a statement reads. “The company has issued a Coronavirus Prevention and Response Policy for all CSX employees, contractors, suppliers and visitors that we continue to monitor and revise as events warrant. The policy is aimed at ensuring our rail system continues to perform at a high level and is ready to meet the needs of our customers as the coronavirus situation unfolds.”

Railroad employees are considered essential workers, according to the federal government, and will continue to do their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.