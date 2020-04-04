62ºF

Local News

JSO: One person dead in stabbing in the Northside

Police are questioning one person in custody

Maria Hernandez, Associate producer

JSO is investigating a fatal stabbing in the Northside, that happened early Saturday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s is questioning a person involved in a fatal stabbing at the 3800 hundred block of Harbor View Court.

According to JSO, officers were called to the scene at 3:12 a.m. in reference to a person stabbed. Once they arrived, officers report they found an adult dead at the scene.

Police say they have one person in custody that was involved in the incident, and are questioning them for answers.

If you have any information on this stabbing, you are urged to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500, or call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1(866) 845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

