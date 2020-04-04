JSO: One person dead in stabbing in the Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s is questioning a person involved in a fatal stabbing at the 3800 hundred block of Harbor View Court.

According to JSO, officers were called to the scene at 3:12 a.m. in reference to a person stabbed. Once they arrived, officers report they found an adult dead at the scene.

Police say they have one person in custody that was involved in the incident, and are questioning them for answers.

If you have any information on this stabbing, you are urged to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500, or call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1(866) 845-TIPS to remain anonymous.