JSO: Two men shot at the Hollybrook Homes Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to a shooting in the Hollybrook Homes apartment complex on King Street around 5:20 a.m, Saturday morning.

There were two adult males with gunshot wounds. According to JSO, witnesses saw the two men engaged in a verbal dispute before the shooting began.

One of the injured men was taken to a local hospital by family members. At last notice, he is in critical condition. The other man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident took place outdoors and no other individuals were hurt.

As of now, police are not looking for any further suspects involved in this shooting, but an investigation is being led.