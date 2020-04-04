Man shot multiples times dies after shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting Friday night on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Police and fire rescue personnel were sent to a residential area on Laventura Drive South around 11:35 p.m. Investigators said they found a man who had been shot numerous times.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. There was no information about the shooter, who was not in custody. Police have not been able to identify a witness.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.