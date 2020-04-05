FHP: 58-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 58-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on State Road 247 near Southwest Mill Lane, about 10 miles southwest of Lake City.

According to the Highway Patrol, a red Dodge Durango was traveling south on S.R. 247 when the vehicle veered left, went off the road and overturned in a ditch. Troopers said the driver -- William Cummings, of Lake City -- died at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.