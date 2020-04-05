Jacksonville University confirms first case of COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville University has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the school said Sunday.

According to a statement from JU Sr. Director of Media and Public Relations Laura Phelps, a graduate student currently living off-campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

Phelps said the student has been isolated off campus for the past two weeks and has not been on JU grounds since March 21.

The university said it has communicated with other people who were in contact with the infected student and is coordinating with the Florida Department of Health on all necessary and appropriate steps, Phelps said.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 414 reported cases of COVID-19 in Duval County and more than 12,000 cases in the state.