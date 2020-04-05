Rain showers prompt Lot J testing site to close early

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rain showers moving through Northeast Florida prompted the COVID-19 testing site in Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field to close early Sunday, according to the city.

The federally-sponsored testing site for the Jacksonville area closed at 3 p.m. Sunday, but the city said testing will resume at 9 a.m. Monday.

A city spokesperson told News4Jax that 211 people were tested Sunday at the drive-thru testing site in Lot J before the site closed early.

JUST IN: Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the COVID-19 testing site located at Lot J, TIAA Bank Field will close at 3 p.m. today. Testing resumes tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) April 5, 2020

News4Jax meteorologist Danielle Uliano said the light rain showers were expected to let up later on Sunday, and no severe weather is anticipated.

Typically, the Lot J site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, or until the daily limit of 250 tests is reached.

Testing at the Lot J site is open to people of all ages who have respiratory symptoms of the coronavirus, as well as health care workers and first responders who have had direct contact with confirmed cases.

In all of Duval County, including hospitals and testing sites, News4Jax learned Friday that more than 5,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

The return of test results varies from 24 hours at hospitals to over 10 days at drive-through test sites. Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted Saturday that 5% of tests are coming back positive, trending below other metro areas.