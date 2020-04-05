St. Johns County family making masks to help healthcare workers amid shortage

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A shortage of masks made a St. Johns County family step it up and start sewing.

It’s been hard to find them in the stores, and even harder for the people who need them to get their hands on one.

Now, tons of people are getting creative, making their own and helping where it counts.

Andie Heffernan and her family are doing their part in what some would call the new normal.

“So we have essentially turned our dining room into a workstation,” Heffernan said.

Millions of people making masks for medical professionals, amid shortages due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The family has made nearly 300 of them so far and sent them to hospitals across the state.

Now, on the brink of what President Donald Trump is calling the deadliest week ahead, the CDC advising everyone to wear them to help slow the spread of the deadly virus.

“It’s an unsettling time and I think people will find comfort in the ability to help each other out and whatever way that we can,” Heffernan said.

Tutorials are also taking over the internet to help people learn how to make masks on their own.

Heffernan called the worldwide effort a humbling experience to help those on the front lines.

“I mean, they’re frightened, and understandably so,” she said. “Any little thing that we can do to help them and of course recognize what they’re doing is really critical during this time.”

Her family is making masks specific to the current situation. For instance, nurses having to ration N95 masks can wear a mask on top of it.