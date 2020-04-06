WATCH LIVE: City Council discusses small business relief program

A Special Meeting of the Jacksonville City Council is being held on Monday at 11:30 a.m., and will be hosted virtually through the Zoom.US computer application app.

The purpose of the meeting, among other items, is to address a proposed ordinance that would appropriate $9 million from the General Fund to establish a COVID-19 Small Business Relief & Employee retention Grant Program for eligible small businesses in Duval County.

Press the play button below to watch.