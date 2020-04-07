Dreams Come True is helping feed Jacksonville health care workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dreams Come True of Jacksonville is helping the health care workers who are the front lines during the COVID-10 pandemic, and on Tuesday, the organization donated food to feed the staff at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

It’s the third week the organization as helped the hospital. The food on Tuesday came from Miller’s Ale House.

Ashley Smith Dreams come true Dream Manager said: “The most simple thing was showing our love through food and that we appreciate that all of these front line workers are giving everything that they have got," said Ashley Smith, dream manager at Dreams Come True. “The idea came we are in constant communication with all the hospital staff nurses and physicians they really are the lifeline of everything we do as an organization, so it has been our honor to be able to support them through all of this.”

The venture serves two purposes: It supports Jacksonville restaurants that have seen their business slow down, and it helps hospital workers who are working long shifts while caring for patients.

Christine Licsko, child life specialist at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, has been one of the people delivering food around the hospital. She said with everything going on around the hospital, this gives workers one less thing to worry about throughout the day.

“People are super excited. You walk in and everyone is like, where did this come from? They get super excited and they are like, oh my gosh, I can’t believe Dreams Come True and our community out there would do that for us during this time," Licsko said.

Dreams Come True hopes to be able to continue to support the health care staff at Wolfson Children’s Hospital until the end of the outbreak.

To help, click here to donate, and be sure to put in the comments section: “food donation.”