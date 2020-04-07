Florida governor ‘fine’ with postponing local elections

TALLAHASEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he’s “fine” if local governments or county supervisors of elections request moving upcoming local elections to the Aug. 18 statewide primary date.

“I know Polk County had some municipal stuff (today). They wanted to go. I think everyone voted by mail anyways at this point, so they thought they had social distancing,” DeSantis said. “But certainly, anyone that requests to be pushing off until August, I don’t think there is any election that couldn’t be done. I don’t think they’d lose much. So, I’d be happy to work with them on that.”

Several local elections are set for next Tuesday in Jackson, Lake and Pasco counties.

City elections are also scheduled this month in Bay and Gadsden counties. Additional local contests are on tap in May, June and July in Levy, Marion, Jackson, Hamilton and Gadsden counties.

Florida went ahead with the March 17 presidential primary elections despite concerns about spread of the novel coronavirus.