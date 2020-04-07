Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after stolen car crashes into tree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and one person was injured Monday evening when a stolen car crashed into a tree in Jacksonville’s Urban Core, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the crash was reported about 6:45 p.m. at Interstate 95 and the Eighth Street exit ramp.

According to police, a car, which had been reported stolen the previous day, left the roadway and struck a tree on the shoulder between I-95 and the exit ramp.

Police said the driver died at the scene.

Another person, who appeared to have been ejected during the crash, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.