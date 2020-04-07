Student from St. Augustine will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ Tuesday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Florida State University student Sophie Casarico, of St. Augustine, will appear on Tuesday night’s installment of the “Jeopardy!” College Championship.

She told River City Live’s Eden Kendall that she taped the appearance in February.

When asked about meeting long time host Alex Trebek, the student called him “formidable.”

While the college junior couldn’t say how she fared in the tournament, she said she was thrilled to represent FSU and Northeast Florida.