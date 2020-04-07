TSA worker at Jacksonville International Airport tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee working at the Jacksonville International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a TSA database, the screening officer who was stationed at a checkpoint in the Jacksonville airport tested positive and has not been at work since March 27.

The employee is one of three TSA workers to test positive for the novel coronavirus in a Florida airport in the last 14 days. Screening officers at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport have also tested positive for COVID-19. Previously, a screening officer at Orlando International Airport also tested positive.

As of Monday, 52 screening officers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. In addition, 13 non-screening employees who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public, have tested positive for the virus over the same period, according to TSA.

Yellow dots indicate airport locations where TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days. (TSA)

TSA said it is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of its employees and the traveling public.

Impacted security checkpoints may close as needed, so travelers might be redirected to other security screening checkpoints at the airport.

Travelers or other TSA employees who believe they might have had contact with the agents who have tested positive are expected to consult with their health care provider, the agency said.

To help travelers concerned about the new coronavirus, TSA has relaxed its rule for liquid carry-on items specifically for hand sanitizer. One sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger is allowed until further notice.

Passengers can expect that these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquids permitted through a checkpoint will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience.

Travelers also might not know that they are permitted to ask an officer checking them to put on a fresh pair of gloves before screening.

And as far as disinfecting wipes -- even jumbo size containers are allowed through the checkpoint, TSA says.