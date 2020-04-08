Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Tuesday night on Perry Street in the Brentwood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Police were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m. They said officers found a man with several gunshot wounds, who died from his injuries.
A second man was found in a shed with injuries and taken to a hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Neither of the two men were identified.
Investigators were not aware of a motive that led to the shooting.
