Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Tuesday night on Perry Street in the Brentwood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m. They said officers found a man with several gunshot wounds, who died from his injuries.

A second man was found in a shed with injuries and taken to a hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Neither of the two men were identified.

Investigators were not aware of a motive that led to the shooting.