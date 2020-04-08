Police: Man who pulled knife on roommate shot, killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was threatening his roommate with a knife was shot and killed around midnight Wednesday, Jacksonville police said.

Police were called to a home on Agave Road off Cortez Road in the Southside Estates area west of I-295.

They said they found a 23-year-old man dead and that investigators learned an incident occurred between the man and another adult he was in a “non-romantic domestic relationship" with.

Police said the man threatened the roommate with a knife, and the roommate shot and killed him.

Detectives and prosecutors are reviewing the statements and physical evidence to determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.