St. Johns, Flagler among area’s top counties in Census reporting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the sporting world has drawn to a standstill, how about a little bit of friendly competition, Census-style, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In between televised repeats of famous sporting events and enterprising athletic teams posting dueling TikTok videos, it’s about the only competition that exists during stay-at-home mandates.

So, why not have a bit of fun and challenge your neighbor, or neighborhood, to take part in filling out their Census report.

Locally, the race is on between Flagler and St. Johns counties, which lead the First Coast area in the self-response rate reporting for the 2020 Census.

Through Wednesday, St. Johns had a self-response rate of 52.1%, a bit in front of Flagler (51.4%). Clay was third among area counties at 49.5%.

If you’ve gone to the mailbox and continued to see pieces of mail asking for your participation to take part in the Census, don’t toss it to the side. They’re going to keep on coming through the end of the month. Don’t forget, the Census is required by law. Don’t respond and a Census interviewer could show up on your doorstep.

Five area counties are at or exceed the state’s self-response rate of 44.6%.

In News4Jax’s five-county South Georgia coverage area, both Camden and Pierce have a response rate of 44.4%. That’s just over the Georgia response rate as a whole (43.7%).

For information on the Census, including the easiest ways to respond, see here.

Census self-response rate for area counties

In percentages, through April 8

St. Johns, 52.1

Flagler, 51.4

Clay, 49.5

Duval, 47.5

Nassau, 44.6

Camden, 44.4

Pierce, 44.4

Ware, 42.2

Bradford, 41.5

Suwannee, 41.5

Glynn, 41.2

Baker 41.1

Columbia, 40.2

Putnam, 38.1

Union, 37.3

Charlton, 34.6