Putnam County inmate freed after testing positive for COVID-19

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – An inmate at the Putnam County jail has been freed on bond after testing positive for coronavirus, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

In a statement released by a spokesperson, the Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was tested prior to his incarceration because he had been in close contact with a known coronavirus patient. His test results came back positive Wednesday.

The statement said no deputies or inmates were exposed to the virus since arresting deputies wore protective gear, and the inmate was isolated inside a medical cell after being admitted to the jail through a side entrance at the facility.

“This was a perfect example of everything going right and according to procedures we have in place on the road and in jail,” Putnam County Sheriff Homer “Gator” DeLoach said.

The unnamed inmate was released on bond Wednesday and has been ordered to self-quarantine at home while under observation by health officials.

A spokesperson said the Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor the health and safety of its employees and the inmates in its care, including performing daily medical evaluations.

Deputies on Tuesday were enforcing a stay-home order for a coronavirus patient who refused to quarantine when they learned that a man living at the home was wanted on a felony warrant. Deputies donned protective equipment before making the arrest and notified corrections staff of the circumstances prior to their arrival at the jail. The inmate was taken to a “reverse ventilation medical isolation cell,” where he received medical care until his release.

A second inmate at the Putnam County jail is being held in isolation as a precautionary measure until Sunday despite testing negative for the novel coronavirus. That inmate, who also exposed to a known patient, was booked March 30.

“The health and safety of our members, the community and our inmates are our number one priorities as we navigate these difficult and uncertain times,” DeLoach said. “Our members are trained and equipped to handle any situation that arises from this national health crisis.”