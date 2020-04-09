US marshals capture man accused of raping child

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man wanted on a charge of capital sexual battery of a child under the age of 12 was captured by U.S. Marshals, according to an arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Robert Kelley, 45, of Orange Park, was arrested Wednesday. He went before a Clay County judge Thursday morning and was denied bond.

According to the arrest report, Kelley worked at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, but it’s still unclear what he does on base.

According to a heavily redacted arrest warrant, Clay County deputies placed Kelley under investigation on February 20 after receiving information from a school counselor that Kelley had been having sex with a child since she was 9 years old. According to the warrant, the child told the counselor about the incidents. An investigator noted in the warrant that the alleged sexual encounters happened between October 2016 and January 2020.

The warrant shows a person, whose name was redacted, confronted Kelley about the allegations.

When a deputy attempted to talk to Kelley about the allegations, the deputy said that Kelley fled from his home before the deputy arrived. The warrant stated that a deputy tried to talk with Kelley via phone but Kelley refused to meet with the deputy.

The arrest report stated that Kelley was arrested by U.S. marshals on Gwinnett Road near Blanding Boulevard in the Orange Park area. The arrest location was less than a mile from Kelley’s listed address.