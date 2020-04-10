1 killed, 3 wounded in separate Jacksonville shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and three others were injured in two separate shootings Thursday afternoon in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to a double shooting off Firestone Road in the McGirts Creek area of the Westside. Police said they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person died at the scene and the other person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said it appeared an altercation inside a residence led to the double shooting. They also noted that a few weapons were recovered from inside the home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one person was taken to JSO headquarters to be interviewed. Police said they were also interviewing the surviving victim.

Just minutes before the double shooting was reported on the Westside, officers responded about 1:15 p.m. to Brooklyn Road in the Royal Terrace area of Northwest Jacksonville. That’s where police said they found a boy and a girl, both in their mid-teens, with gunshot wounds. Both teenagers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses told police that they at least one person fired shots from a white Chevrolet Impala and then took off after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 if the tip leads to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).