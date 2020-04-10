ICU nurse in Jacksonville making t-shirts to support health care workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An intensive care unit nurse in Jacksonville is helping in a way you might not expect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 20 years, Shanon Marie has worked as an ICU nurse. Currently, she works at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Staff in hospitals across the country are having their hours cut. Shannon herself will be in what’s considered to be the front lines of treating the virus in Northeast Florida.

With all that’s happening, she’s found an additional way to help. With the assistance of other health care workers, Marie designed the #HealthCareStrong shirt, recognizing nurses, physical therapists, respiratory therapists and other specialists.

All the money raised goes to a free health clinic providing care for families in Northeast Florida.

“People that don’t have health care benefits, they can reach out to volunteers in medicine and get free health care,” Marie said.

For Marie, the message on the shirts is deeper than just the money they collect for a good cause. She’s also hoping it serves as a reminder of how health care workers are stepping up during an unprecedented crisis.

“We are united in this fight together and I know together we can get through this,” she said. “We are going to hold your loved one’s hand. We are going to be vigilant by their bedside. They are not going to be alone.”

So far, the proceeds from the shirts have raised more than $2,000 for volunteers in medicine.