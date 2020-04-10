JU says food service employee has tested positive for coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A food service employee who works on the Jacksonville University campus has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Friday.

The employe works for Aramark, which runs eateries on campus, including the Riverview Cafe, where the employee last worked on Saturday, April 4.

A university spokeswoman said because about 175 students are still living on campus, a small number of essential personnel are working on campus to support them with services, including dining.

Many of the students are international students who cannot return home right now.

The spokeswoman said the university made several modifications to dining options weeks ago to promote social distancing.

Dining facilities only offer "take away" meals and single-serve plates and cutlery. Indoor tables and seating areas where diners can sit together in groups are off limits.

In a notice to students, faculty and staff, the university said it is working with the Duval County Health Department on necessary steps, including closing down the Riverview Cafe on Friday to allow for professional cleaning and sanitizing of the facility.

The university is working with its dining services to identify anyone who might have been in close contact with the employee so they can be notified directly.

More information on the university’s coronavirus response plan can be found at www.ju.edu/coronavirus.