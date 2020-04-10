More COVID-19 testing options for Flagler County residents

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Emergency Management reminds residents that testing options are increasing locally -- AdventHealth opened a test site Friday at the Daytona International Speedway -- but those seeking tests will be required to meet criteria for COVID-19 testing.

“We now have multiple options for COVID-19 testing in our area,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We are fortunate to have these options for our residents.”

Here are the current local options for Flagler County residents:

Residents should call their primary healthcare providers, as they can provide guidance and can likely conduct the necessary swabbing and test lab submittal. Even if they cannot do the swabbing themselves, they may have access to other local testing resources.

Visit the AdventHealth drive-up testing site, for a no out of pocket cost, at the Daytona International Speedway. Hours of operation are M-F 9a-4p, and S-S 9a-1p. Please visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com for specific details.

Call the Florida Department of Health – Flagler at 386-437-7350, they offer no-cost testing at their Bunnell location.

Call an Urgent Care Center. As with a primary healthcare provider’s office, call the location before arriving, as availability and criteria varies.

Urgent Care Centers

AdventHealth Centra Care Palm Coast

1270 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Phone: 386-225-4631

Hours: Daily 8-8

AdventHealth Centra Care Ormond Beach

1245 West Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Phone: 386-317-9055

Hours: MF 8-8, S/S 8-5

Mediquick Urgent Care Center

6 Office Park Drive, Palm Coast FL 32137

Phone: 386-447-6615

Hours: MF 8-7:30, Sat. 8-5:30, Sun. 8-2:30

Mediquick Urgent Care Center

140 Pinnacles Drive, Palm Coast 32164

Phone: 386-597-2829

Hours: MF 8-7:30, Sat. 8-5:30, Sun. 10-4:30

Additionally, the regional testing sites in Jacksonville and Orlando remain available for Flagler County residents.

All residents and businesses must abide by Executive and Emergency Orders, and follow Florida Department of Health and CDC guidance, to include:

Staying home except when engaged in essential services or activities

Wearing cloth face coverings when out in public

Practicing aggressive social distancing at all times – people should keep a minimum of 6 feet of space between one another, and keep groups to less than 10, which includes while shopping and waiting in the check-out line

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available

Avoiding close contact with people who are, or may be, sick

Additionally, those who are sick and/or told to self-isolate are to: remain at home unless seeking medical care, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a facemask around others, and disinfect touched surfaces daily.

COVID-19 health-related questions or concerns should be directed to your regular healthcare provider or the Florida Health hotline at 866-779-6121.

COVID-19 business concerns should be directed to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation at 866-532-1440.

All other COVID-19 government services questions or concerns may be directed to a specific municipality or the Emergency Operations Center at 386-313-4200.

Check for current information on Flagler County’s website www.flaglercounty.org, and follow “Flagler County Government” or “Flagler County Emergency Management” on Social Media. The county’s social media team will provide updates through these official accounts:

Flagler County Government

Flagler County Emergency Management