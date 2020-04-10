St. Johns County woman arrested, accused of physically abusing young daughter

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Nocatee woman is facing charges of child abuse after investigators said she physically abused one of her children, according to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Denise Silvaslian, 39, was arrested after a woman said she witnessed the incident and called 911. She spoke to News4Jax and asked to remain anonymous.

“She was screaming at her,” the witness said. “Have you learned your lesson? Are you done yet?”

That’s when the witness grabbed her cell phone and recorded audio of the commotion before deputies arrived.

According to the report, when deputies spoke with Silvaslian’s young daughter, they noticed she had several bruises on her body. The young girl told deputies she was thrown onto the balcony for not getting her homework done fast enough.

The young girl and her brother were both removed from the apartment by a worker with the Department of Children and Families.