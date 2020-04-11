Florida National Guard to begin running Lot J testing site in Jacksonville

Saturday was the last day the Lot J COVID-19 testing site outside TIAA Bank Field was run by the federal government.

The site is closed Sunday for Easter, and the Florida National Guard will take over operations on Monday. As the state takes control of the testing site, it will be testing more people due to expanded criteria.

Starting Monday, anyone who has had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be able to get tested at Lot J, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

With the National Guard taking over, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the move will relieve the city’s first responders and free them up to resume their regular duties.

The decision also widens the number of people who can get tested. The goal is to begin testing up to 400 people every day, which is up from the 250 person limit that was put in place by the federal government.

DeSantis said the state has ordered antibody tests because of the belief that many people are carrying the virus without realizing it.