JSO: One person dead after being stabbed in the chest in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead after being stabbed in the chest at the 1200 block of Easter Street early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Jacksonville Police says officers were called to the scene sometime after midnight, in reference to a fight. That’s where officers found a male victim suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

JSO says one man is in custody and being questioned, after approaching officers and confessing he was the one that stabbed the victim. The man claims the deceased man attacked him with a stick first.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers.