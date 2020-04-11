SWAT team called to home in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A police SWAT team was sent to a home Friday night in Jacksonville Beach.

The scene was on 19th Avenue North. Investigators said they were called to the home in reference to a domestic violence situation.

Investigators said negotiations were underway with a person inside who was refusing to come out. He eventually surrendered and was arrested.

The man was not identified, but police said he had an extensive criminal history.