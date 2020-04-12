JSO investigating shooting early Easter morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Harold House Apartments early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area on Ring Lane after reports of a person shot around 6 a.m. on Easter.

A 32-year old male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound which was not life threatening.

If anyone has information related to this crime, please call 630-0500, the tip line; 1866-845 TIPS; or submit a tip to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org