JSO investigating shooting early Easter morning
Person shot at apartment complex near church on Emerson St.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Harold House Apartments early Sunday morning.
Police responded to the area on Ring Lane after reports of a person shot around 6 a.m. on Easter.
A 32-year old male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound which was not life threatening.
If anyone has information related to this crime, please call 630-0500, the tip line; 1866-845 TIPS; or submit a tip to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.