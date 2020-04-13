Larger percentage of Putnam County children testing positive for COVID-19

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Putnam County were in children younger than 14 years old, according to Florida Department of Health data.

Since Friday, 15 coronavirus cases have been reported in Putnam County, seven of which were in children between the ages of 6 and 13. A 14-year-old boy in Putnam County who tested positive for COVID-19 was also reported earlier this month.

As of Monday morning, according to the data, 19% of the 43 COVID-19 patients in Putnam County -- all of whom are Florida residents -- were under the age of 15. Statewide, only 1% of the 20,035 Florida residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday morning were under the age of 15.

“It really has no discrimination,” Mary Garcia, public health officer for the state Department of Health in Putnam County, said of the coronavirus. “It’s hard when you see youth.”

The health department said most of the cases in children were in East Palatka.

Putnam County COVID-19 cases in children

County Age Gender Travel related Contact with a confirmed case Jurisdiction Date case counted Putnam 14 Male No Yes Florida resident April 3 Putnam 13 Female No Yes Florida resident April 10 Putnam 12 Male No Yes Florida resident April 11 Putnam 10 Female No Yes Florida resident April 12 Putnam 6 Male No Yes Florida resident April 12 Putnam 10 Female No Yes Florida resident April 12 Putnam 10 Female No Yes Florida resident April 12 Putnam 8 Female No Yes Florida resident April 12

Garcia said they have not received any reports of the virus in Putnam County child care facilities.

"The children of these ages are individuals that have been at home,” Garcia said.

The health department reminds the public the virus spreads through contact, saying it’s not a bad idea for children to wear masks.

“There are a lot of individuals affected even though you might not be positive,” Garcia said,

That’s why her office is conducting surveillance investigations of the cases. Over the weekend, Garcia said, they called more than 1,400 individuals to check on their status. She said Monday that the children who tested positive were self-isolated.

“They are doing everything that they can," Garcia said. “We are in contact with them, and this is not just the kids, (it’s) everybody.”

If you want to get tested in Putnam County, call your health care provider if you have one. Or you can call the Emergency Operations call center at 386-329-1904 for guidance.