USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor dies of COVID-19 complications

A sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the intensive care unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam last week has died of complications of COVID-19.

complications on April 13. The name of the Sailor is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

The Navy said the sailor tested positive for COVID-19 on Mach 30, was removed from the ship and placed in an isolation house on Naval Base Guam with four other USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors.

Like other sailors in isolation, he received medical checks twice daily from Navy medical teams. The sailor was found unresponsive during a daily medical check about 8:30 a.m. CPR was administered by fellow sailors and onsite medical team in the house until the sailor was transferred to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. He died on Monday.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in Guam on March 27 for a scheduled port visit for resupply and crew rest. Nearly 600 sailors on the Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Navy, adding that 92% of Roosevelt’s crew members have been tested for the virus.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Roosevelt sparked a controversy that led to the resignation last week of Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who had dismissed the aircraft carrier’s captain Brett Crozier after the leak of a memo in which he implored Navy officials to urgently evacuate the ship to protect the health of its sailors.