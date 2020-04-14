Heavy downpours hamper coronavirus testing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida National Guard closed Lot J, the drive-thru testing site for COVID-19, until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

There are no testing sites available without an appointment in Clay, St. Johns, and Nassau counties.

Typically, the Lot J site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, or until the daily limit of 400 tests is reached.

Testing at the Lot J site is open to people of all ages who have respiratory symptoms of the coronavirus, as well as health care workers and first responders who have had direct contact with confirmed cases.

In all of Duval County, including hospitals and testing sites, News4Jax learned Friday that more than 5,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

The return of test results varies from 24 hours at hospitals to over 10 days at drive-through test sites.

Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted Saturday that 5% of tests are coming back positive, trending below other metro areas.