JSO investigating shooting in Lackawanna

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting off Willowbranch Avenue on the Westside.

Lt. Jaime Eason said police were called to a home on Myra Street, where a man had shown up with a gunshot wound. The man told investigators he had been shot in a different location on Willowbranch Avenue.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, according to JSO.

Police have spoken to the man who was shot and several people who said they heard the gunfire.

At this time, there is no information about a suspect. Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).