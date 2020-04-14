Woman struck by car while crossing downtown Jacksonville street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was injured Monday night after she was struck by a car while crossing a street in downtown Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheirff’s Office, the unidentified woman was crossing north on West Union Street just after 9 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle heading east. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO said she was not in the crosswalk and the driver is cooperating with authorities.

The road was closed between Laura and Julia streets while JSO Traffic Homicide investigated.