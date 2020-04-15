69-year-old Jacksonville woman leaves Memorial Hospital after 2 weeks of treatment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 69-year-old woman who had been hospitalized for two weeks due to the novel coronavirus left Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville on Wednesday with a smile that was visible, even though a mask was on her face.

Eager to get home, Tlulu Potter is now free of COVID-19. Her first words as she was wheeled through the front door -- a thank you.

“Thank God I’m free,” Potter said.

Memorial Hospital said Potter was in the hospital for a total of 18 days.

“Terrible. You can’t sleep, you can’t eat, you can’t work," Potter said. “I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t sit down. I feel 10 times better.”

Potter’s gratefulness to the healthcare workers who cared for her through her illness was clear.

“They are very hard working,” she said. “Please be careful and do what they say. Keep far away from people. Don’t go outside if you don’t have to. Stay home and take care of yourself. I wish I had listened.”

Potter said she had no underlying conditions, but still required a ventilator.