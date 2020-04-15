Jacksonville Farmers Market seeing uptick in customers amid pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Farmers Market is seeing a rise in customers looking for fresh fruit and vegetables while dealing with the changes due to COVID-19.

Since the safer-at-home order, management staff members said they have seen a 10 to 25% increase in customers. The main attraction is fresh food, and if it runs low in a grocery store -- many people are heading to a local farmers market.

“I think they feel a lot better about shopping outside in the open air, and we are complying with everything that we should as far as keeping a distance and sanitation,” said Mitch James, the assistant general manager.

Some customers come in masks and gloves while others don’t. but management said it’s making sure people find what they need while social distancing.

The Jacksonville Farmers Market remains open seven days a week but it’s closing a little earlier at 4 p.m.