Lot J coronavirus testing halted again because of weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week’s strong storms continued again Wednesday morning, forcing Jacksonville’s Lot J testing to temporarily close for the third day in a row.

The parking lot outside TIAA Bank Field, which has been running for several weeks as a COVID-19 testing site, reopened at 9 a.m. Wednesday but had to close less than two hours later.

Strong storms that left a trail of damage and included at least one waterspout caught on camera forced the closure of the site, which is being run by the Florida National Guard. A spokeswoman for the National Guard told News4Jax the team planned to reassess the situation during a 1 p.m. call.

The drive-through testing site at Lot J couldn’t open until after 1 p.m. Tuesday and closed again around 3 p.m. due to heavy weather moving through.

The site is now run by the state instead of the federal government, which is supposed to raise the maximum number of tests from 250 to 400 per day.

But rain delays have caused those numbers to be much lower. Monday, 133 tests were given out in between storms, according to a Guard spokeswoman. Tuesday, only 67 people were tested due to inclement weather.

“When we are open, we are going to get as many people as we can,” said Capt. Robert Borger, the officer in charge of the operation for the Florida Army National Guard. “Obviously, if we’re closed for a portion, it’s going to limit the amount of people we can get in for the day.”

Many of the soldiers at the site are trained medical professionals: paramedics, doctors and nurses. About 60 are on duty at Lot J per day. They can help lower the number of police officers and firefighters needed for the essential service.

“We’re here,” Borger said. “We are National Guard soldiers so we volunteered to assist where necessary.”

Typically, the Lot J site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day or until the daily limit of 400 tests is reached.

Testing at the Lot J site is open to people of all ages who have respiratory symptoms of the coronavirus, as well as health care workers and first responders who have had direct contact with confirmed cases.

Across town, testing at the Prime Osborn Convention Center kicked off about 2 p.m. Tuesday after its scheduled 11 a.m. Tuesday start was delayed because of the weather. Those with appointments earlier in the day can still get tested.

UF Health will be conducting testing Thursday and Friday at the Twin Towers Senior Independent Living Community at 617 West 44th St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be door-to-door testing and there will be a team outside available for walk-up clients.

If the rain gets heavy or lightning starts, they will discontinue walk-up testing.

There are no other testing sites available without an appointment in Clay, St. Johns, and Nassau counties.

The Prime Osborn site is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week or while supplies last.

The return of test results varies from 24 hours at hospitals to over 10 days at drive-through test sites.

Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted Saturday that about 5% of tests are coming back positive, trending below other metro Florida areas.