3rd arrest made in deadly shooting of adult arcade security guard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police on Thursday announced the arrest of a third person in the shooting death of a security guard at an adult arcade.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Rayshawnda Robertson, 21, on Wednesday. She was charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery in the deadly shooting at the High Score Arcade on North Edgewood Avenue, which occurred Aug. 12, 2019.

As of Thursday, Robertson was held in the Duval County jail on a $750,000 bond. She was scheduled to appear before a judge on May 7.

In the days after the shooting, police made two arrests. Anthony Ansley, 23, and DeWayne Flowers, 30, (pictured below) were both charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Police did not name the security guard who died, but they did say he was a 37-year-old.

Crime is a primary reason Jacksonville City Council voted in 2019 to close down all adult arcades. All arcades in Jacksonville were ordered to close their doors in October.